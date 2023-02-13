300+ Fires Remain Active in Chile, With 425,000 Hectares Burned

Chile records some 300 active fires, with over 400 000 hectares burned thus far in unprecedented forest fires affecting the southern country.

The most affected regions after a week and a half of uncontrolled fires are Biobío, La Araucanía and Ñuble.

Chile has 302 active fires in the south-central region, of which 82 are being fought. Over 425 000 hectares of forest and agricultural land have been lost, 24 people have died and nearly 1 500 homes have burned.

The most affected regions are Biobío, with 197 561 hectares affected, La Araucanía (100 397) and Ñuble, (63 830), according to the latest report of the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) of the Chilean Ministry of the Interior.

According to the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, 14 fires with a high capacity to continue burning are of special concern. In this sense, the official said that a fire registered in the commune of Santa Juana, Biobío region has already affected 64 000 hectares, becoming the largest in the recent history of the country.

"We are in an emergency containment process, but it is not over yet, and all public and private institutions remain on alert," Monsalve said, warning that as of Wednesday, high temperatures will return to the areas most affected by the fires, from Maule to La Araucanía.

Chile mantiene 302 incendios activos en el centro sur de Chile, con 82 de ellos en combate, tras una semana y media de fuegos descontrolados que han quemado ya más de 425.000 hectáreas de terreno forestal y agrícola, dejando 24 fallecidos y cerca de 1.500 viviendas calcinadas. pic.twitter.com/V2Wtykt3eG — Diario Panorama (@diariopanorama) February 13, 2023

The Tweet reads, Chile has 302 active fires in south-central Chile, with 82 of them in combat, after a week and a half of uncontrolled fires that have already burned more than 425 000 hectares of forest and agricultural land, leaving 24 dead and nearly 1 500 homes burned.

In the fight against the fires, 3 200 volunteer firefighters and 3 600 ground brigadiers are deployed nationwide on the front line, with 3 700 members of the Armed Forces and the Chilean Police on the second line of the fires.

117 aircraft and 645 firefighting vehicles or machinery are currently in the field being operated by Chilean authorities and private agents.