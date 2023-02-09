Chile Decrees Curfew in Epicenter of Wildfires

Starting at midnight on Thursday, the curfew will be in effect in the Arauco, Biobio, and Concepcion provinces.

On Thursday, Rear Admiral Jorge Keitel, head of the Defense for the central Chilean region of Biobio, announced the start of a curfew in eight communes starting Friday to prevent possible assaults and looting.

Starting at midnight on Thursday, the curfew will affect the Arauco and Contulmo communes in the province of Arauco; Mulchen and Birth in the province of Biobio; and Tome, Florida, Santa Juana, and Hualqui in the province of Concepcion.

Previously, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced the possibility of decreeing measures to restrict population movements. Although businessmen support the curfew, the mobility restrictions have been harshly criticized.

Aid and emergency services said that the curfew complicates rapid action against new outbreaks and makes evacuation work more difficult in case the flames spread.

The tweet reads, "Huge plumes of smoke due to forest fires in Chile."

During the last week, wildfires have left 24 people dead, over 1,200 dwelings destroyed, and at least 5,500 people homeless in the Ñuble, Biobio, La Araucania, and Maule regions.

The number of forest fires and their magnitude have not yet been controlled in Chile, a South American country that does not have professional firefighters.

The lack of resources, the mismanagement of forests, and adverse weather conditions have further aggravated a tragedy that has destroyed thousands of hectares of natural vegetation.