Chile: Scientists Find Dinosaur Remains in the Atacama Desert

The Chilean excavation started in 2017. The unearthed skull is about a meter long, and the teeth are ten centimeters each, according to Rodrigo Otero, a paleontologist at the University of Chile and the leader of the researcher group.

A group of scientists from the University of Chile unearthed the remains of sea predators from the Jurassic period in the Atacama Desert in Chile, which seems to be ecologically related to killer whales.

“Two specimens recovered from Oxfordian levels are represented by a fragmentary mandibular ramus and by an associated humerus and femur, respectively,” the research says.

The Pliosaurs were aquatic reptiles that inhabited the oceans 160 million years ago and had a bite stronger than Tyrannosaurus rex. Atacama’s desert, which was part of the Pacific Ocean seabed 30 million years ago, was the saurian habitat.

Pliosaurs had a large skull, elongated face, short neck, intimidating teeth, and a hydrodynamic body.

“This is the first saurus vestige of the Oxfordian age in the continental section of Gondwana,” the study says.

He also said the found remains would help scientists fill evolution gaps, and it sums up to scarce Pliosaurs evidence around the world.