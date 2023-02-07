Chile Has Over 300 Active Forest Fires

The regions of Ñuble, Biobío and La Araucanía remain under red alert, while a high-temperature warning is in effect from the Coquimbo Region to La Araucanía.

The Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, said today that there are 301 active forest fire outbreaks, of which 169 are under control and firefighters are fighting 81.

Red alert is maintained in the regions of Ñuble, Biobío and La Araucanía, said the undersecretary, who also referred to the high-temperature warning from the Coquimbo Region to La Araucanía.

Temperatures over 35 °C are expected this week until Thursday afternoon in the Valley and Precordillera areas between Maule and Ñuble.

Monsalve reported the arrival of a team of 33 brigadiers from Colombia to combat the situation in the Biobío region. At the same time, another 150 experts from Mexico who will arrive on Wednesday will contribute to firefighting in La Araucanía.

Already more than 800 Basic Emergency Files (FIBE) The teams of officials at central, regional and communal levels continue to be deployed in the regions of Ñuble, Biobío and La Araucanía��These images correspond to Yungay and Quillón.

One hundred fifty-seven nationals are already working in the affected area, together with 64 brigadiers from Argentina and 50 Spanish Military Emergency Unit members. They are equipped with helicopters, all-terrain trucks, materials to fight the flames and drones to carry out contingency work.

In addition, a Ten Tanker aircraft, with a capacity of 36 000 liters of water, is also being used to fight the fires that have left more than 1 000 people injured, ravaged more than 270 000 hectares and destroyed more than 1 500 houses.

In the Ñuble and La Araucanía regions, a National Defense chief has been appointed, said Monsalve. Together with the Military Forces, these officials will evaluate and make decisions regarding security and public order in the regions.

According to the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf), the fires registered since last week have so far affected 286 198 hectares. At least 26 deaths have been reported so far.

