Death Toll From Wildfires in Chile Rises to 26

The death toll in Chile due to the forest fires in the south of the country has risen from 24 to 26, the National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response (Senapred) confirmed on Monday.

"In the latest report, there are 26 deaths due to the fires, of which 18 correspond to the Biobío region (south), seven to La Araucanía (south) and one to Ñuble (south-central)," Senapred said in a statement.

The agency did not specify the cause of death of the last two people.

Currently, there are a total of 283 active forest fires in the country, of which 71 are being fought; more than 280,000 hectares have been affected by fire, 1,081 homes have been destroyed and almost 3,000 people have been affected.

Several countries have committed to sending aid to Chile to help fight the fires, such as Spain, which sent a contingent of specialized brigades; Argentina, which offered brigades and machinery; the United States, with donations of equipment and resources to help the victims; and Colombia, whose president, Gustavo Petro, committed to sending a plane with materials and experts in fighting forest fires.