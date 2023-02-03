Forest Fires in South-Central Chile Leave Four Dead - Gov.

These were isolated events in the commune of Santa Juana, Biobío region, according to the Minister of the Interior.

Four people have died in the circumstances associated with the fires raging in the central regions of Ñuble and Biobío, Chilean Interior Minister Carolina Tohá informed Friday.

According to the Minister, the four victims traveled in two vehicles in the areas affected by the blaze. The incidents occurred in the commune of Santa Juana, Biobío region, said Tohá.

These were isolated events, said the official, noting that "in one case, they were burned because the fire hit them; in the other, they were involved in an accident, probably trying to escape from the fire."

The Minister asked the population to be extremely cautious and to abide by the warning of the authorities working in the area. Evacuation procedures are being carried out in the affected area while emergency teams work to contain the fires.

Para mantener la seguridad de los hogares y apoyar evacuación en zonas rurales afectadas por los incendios forestales, @Carabdechile continúa patrullajes preventivos en las regiones de Ñuble y Biobío. En conjunto enfrentamos la emergencia. pic.twitter.com/p5Y2nu0Puu — Presidencia de Chile (@Presidencia_cl) February 3, 2023

To maintain the safety of homes and support evacuation in rural areas affected by forest fires, Carabineros of Chile continues preventive patrols in the regions of Ñuble and Biobío. Together we face the emergency.

In the regions of BíoBío and Ñuble together, more than 7 000 hectares have been consumed so far, hundreds of houses have been destroyed with thousands of people affected.

Tomé and Arauco are the main-affected municipalities in Biobío. At the same time, the areas of Chillán and Quillón in Ñuble show the most significant damage in terms of houses and hectares devastated.

President Gabriel Boric decreed a "State of Constitutional Exception of Catastrophe" in both regions of the central-southern zone, where seven communes have been evacuated.

A total of 39 forest fires are being fought in the central and southern parts of the country, according to the National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response (Senapred). There are 17 active fires in La Araucanía, 7 in Biobío, 7 in Ñuble, 4 in Maule, 3 in Los Lagos and 1 in the Metropolitan Region.