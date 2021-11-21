Chile Election Update: Votes Cast in Oceania Favor Boric

The Electoral Service announced that 99 percent of the polling stations were already serving citizens.

On Sunday, 15 million Chileans are entitled to elect their new president, 155 lawmakers, 27 senators, and 302 regional councilors for the 2022-2026 term. The presidential candidates who are more likely to win are not part of either the Independent Democratic Union or the Socialist Party, which have formed the coalitions that have taken turns in the exercise of power since 1990. The main events of this electoral event are presented below according to their occurrence at local time.

13:00. The Constituent Convention President Elisa Loncon urged citizens to vote and advance in the “broadest democracy towards the new Constitution.”

12:40. Government Secretary Jaime Bellolio stated that these elections are likely to be very participatory. “Most recent reports show that large numbers of citizens have gone to the polls,” he stressed.

11:35. Leftist presidential candidate Gabriel Boric prevailed in the votes of Chilean citizens residing in Australia and New Zealand with 1,910 ballots in his favor.

11:30. Pogressist Party candidate Marco Enriquez-Ominami voted in Santiago City. "I am optimistic about the result that is coming. The country wants a calm change. Political extremism will be overthrown with people’s electoral powers," he stated. 11:00. The Electoral Service (SERVEL) announced that 99 percent of the polling stations were already serving citizens. 09:20. Left-wing presidential candidate Gabriel Boric invited all Chileans to vote this Sunday

09:00. Health Secretary Paula Daza urged citizens to comply with health protocols to avoid COVID-19 contagions in polling stations. "They must carry their pen, a replacement mask, disinfect their hands continuously with alcohol, and bring their candidates already chosen so that their stay in voting centers is shorter," Daza stressed.

08:48. The Military Police (CARABINEROS) stated that the electoral process goes smoothly.

08:00. General elections officially begin in Chile