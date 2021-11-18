Chilean Presidential Candidates Close Their Campaigns

Experts consider that these will be the most uncertain elections of the past years due to the high number of people who do not know for whom to vote and the abstentionism in a country where attendance at the polls is not mandatory.

The candidates for the Chilean presidency are closing their campaigns today with rallies in the capital and other cities, where they will make a last call to the undecided to vote for their government programs.

Seven candidates are running for the spot to the Palacio de La Moneda but, according to questioned opinion polls, none of them is close to half plus one of the votes to win in the first round, so a runoff will be necessary on December 19.

The candidate for the left-wing coalition Apruebo Dignidad, Gabriel Boric, one of the favorites according to the polls, will close his campaign in Plaza de Armas of Casablanca, in the Valparaiso region.

“We have the historic opportunity to advance towards the new Chile of justice and dignity that we all want,” Boric wrote on his Twitter account.

Chile is having an election in a week. The Leftist candidate is in a very close contention with an actual Fascist.



Yet all these people who should supposedly care; like @yopasta @MaxBlumenthal etc, have said NOTHING.



Yet they went on and on about Ortega and Castillo's elections pic.twitter.com/dTCVjP7MQG — E Pluribus Unum���� (@EPluribusUnumYT) November 14, 2021

Meanwhile, far-right candidate José Antonio Kast, also considered to be among those with the highest voting preference, will close with a massive rally in Las Condes, a rich district of this capital city.

Experts consider that these will be the most uncertain elections of the past years due to the high number of people who do not know for whom to vote, in addition to the abstentionism in a country where attendance at the polls is not mandatory.

The candidate for the New Social Pact, Yasna Provote, will end her campaign in the city of Concepción, and that of the ruling coalition Chile Podemos Más, Sebastián Sichel, will do so in Santiago.