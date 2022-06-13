“Change Is Needed,” Says AMLO on Colombia’s Runoff

AMLO made his statements today at the National Palace during his press conference. When asked about the upcoming run-off in Colombia to be held on June 19, the president told journalists that "a real change is needed" in Colombia, in the U.S. and worldwide.

"A decline can only be confronted with a transformation. Change is needed everywhere," the Mexican president said on the occasion.

Recently, the Colombian Foreign Ministry asked AMLO not to intervene in the country's democratic process to respect its sovereignty. Colombia's government referred to the Mexican president's opinions as "a disobliging interference in the internal affairs of our country."

AMLO said that a few weeks ago that Gustavo Petro, representative of all leftist and progressive forces in Colombia, faced a "dirty war" waged by his opponents.

“Hace falta un cambio verdadero, pero no solo en Colombia, también en EEUU y en todo el mundo hace falta una sacudida (…) ya no debe continuar la misma política, se tiene que poner en el centro a la gente, no a las élites”: presidente @lopezobrador_#ConferenciaPresidente pic.twitter.com/xZTQ1Cdbhz — Morena Noticias (@Morena_Durango_) June 14, 2022

"A real change is needed, but not only in Colombia, but also in the United States and throughout the world, a shake-up is needed (…) the same policy should no longer continue; the people must be put at the center, not the elites," president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

At this point, AMLO added that he also suffered such media strategies when he ran for the Presidency of Mexico in 2006 and 2012, losing to Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto, respectively.



"I send a hug to Petro from here, and do you know why I hug him? Because he is facing a dirty war of the most undignified and cowardly. Everything we have already seen and suffered in Mexico," the Mexican president said.