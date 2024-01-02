Ceremony Commemorating 65th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution

The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, acknowledged that many challenges have been faced to reach the 65th anniversary of the Revolution.

This January 1, Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez led the commemorative ceremony for the 65th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution in the province of Santiago de Cuba.

At the ceremony commemorating the new anniversary of the victory of January 1, 1959, homage was paid to the legacy of Fidel Castro, historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, who is a guide for present and future generations.

The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, acknowledged that there have been many challenges faced to reach the 65th anniversary of the Revolution, "but it has been worth it. The work of the Revolution and its social achievements even in the midst of difficulties corroborate this."

"We are gathered in the same place where Fidel proclaimed, on January 1, 1959, the triumph of the only Revolution that has ever existed in Cuba, initiated on October 10, 1868 by Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, the Father of the Homeland, and whose name this square bears," he said.

Raúl Castro said that on January 1, 1899, the U.S. government usurped the victory of the Cuban people over Spain, and dominated the island for 60 years. He also recalled Fidel Castro's words on the night of January 1, 1959, in which he warned that "the Revolution begins now. The Revolution will not be an easy task. The Revolution will be a hard enterprise full of dangers."

#Fidel: “Esta vez, por fortuna para #Cuba, la Revolución llegará de verdad al poder. No será como en el 95 que vinieron los americanos y se hicieron dueños de esto”. (1/enero/1959)



�� pic.twitter.com/EEQjjeHRXV — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 1, 2024

The tweet reads, ""This time, fortunately for Cuba, the Revolution will really come to power. It won't be like in '95, when the Americans came and made themselves masters of this." (January 1, 1959)"

He stressed that the road has not been easy, especially because of the aggressiveness of the U.S. Government, its military, terrorist aggression and the blockade to destroy the Revolution and erase its example for other peoples. "The policy of permanent hostility and blockade of the US Government is the main cause of the difficulties of our economy. Have no doubt about this reality. Although the enemy invests millions of dollars and much effort to hide it," he said.

He added that the leadership of the Revolution has been characterized throughout the 65 years for its transparency and self-critical spirit, by discussing with the people the shortcomings to eradicate them together.

In this sense, he said that Cuba has been forced to create its own ways of doing, which indicates the creative capacity of the Island, which has overcome external aggressions, the force of nature and our own mistakes throughout 65 years.

He recognized the resistance of the people, the wise leadership of the Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro, the existence of the Party and the unity of the nation.

For his part, the Cuban president referred to the historical significance of the revolutionary triumph as a significant milestone in the history of Latin America and the world, for the example of a people who have known how to defend their conquests at the price of any sacrifice. He referred to the impact of the blockade and imperialist aggression and called for united and sustained work to move forward, as well as to apply measures to correct distortions and boost the economy.

The solemn event in the historic setting of Cespedes Park, which was also attended by the Commanders of the Revolution and the Rebel Army, Ramiro Valdes Menendez and Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, respectively, members of the Political Bureau, the Secretariat and the Councils of State and Ministers, the highest authorities of the southeastern province and leaders of the Party, the State, the Government and student, political and mass organizations.