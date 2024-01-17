Central Africa: Security Council Condemns Attack on UN Mission

The statement also voiced concerns over "illicit transnational trafficking networks," which continue to fund and arm groups in the country.

On Tuesday, the UN Security Council strongly condemned the attack on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), which resulted in the death of one peacekeeper from Cameroon and five injuries on Monday.

Council president Nicolas de Riviere of France issued a statement expressing "condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, as well as to Cameroon."

Highlighting the severity of the incident in Mbindale, the council members reiterated that "attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes" and emphasized the obligations of all parties under international humanitarian law.

They urged the government of the Central African Republic to "swiftly investigate this attack with the support of MINUSCA" and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated on 15 January against the MINUSCA.



Deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, to Cameroun, to the United Nations.



Security Council Press Statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jxO5j8DPtQ — La France à l'ONU �������� (@franceonu) January 16, 2024

The increasing use of explosive devices, including improvised explosive devices and landmines, has caused numerous civilian casualties and destruction of property, while disrupting humanitarian efforts, he said, stressing the need for further investigation and action to combat the growing threat.

The council members reaffirmed their unwavering support for MINUSCA to fulfill its mandate effectively and safeguard the security of UN peacekeepers.