Israeli Policy Towards Gaza Has Genocidal Intent: South Africa

Israel's intentional failure to punish or prevent incitement to genocide constitutes in itself a significant violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

During the hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, South Africa asserted that the genocidal acts committed by Israel in Gaza are not isolated incidents but actions stemming from a state policy.

The South African delegation presented evidence supporting their claims, pointing out that Israeli officials systematically use a "language of dehumanization" to characterize Gazan Palestinians, whom they view as "human animals."

"The genocidal intent of Israel is rooted in the belief that the enemy is not only the military wing of Hamas or even Hamas in general but is embedded in the fabric of Palestinian life in Gaza," South African lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi stated.

"Israel is the occupying power that controls Gaza—controlling entry, exit, and internal movement within Gaza," he recalled.

South Africa’s Adv Hassim argument, referencing to the aid in Palestine with a footage and Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi playing a footage of Benjamin Netanyahu in the International Court of Justice



������������������������ ������������



#ICJ_Impose_Ceasefire Tembeka Ngcukaitobi pic.twitter.com/Jj21UDgVIA — m a s h è s h a �� (@_mashesha) January 11, 2024

The lawyer highlighted statements made by Israeli representatives using a "systematic language of dehumanization," labeling Palestinians as "human animals" and condemning both Hamas and civilians equally, asserting that there are "no innocent civilians" in the Strip.

"Genocidal acts are not marginal but are incorporated into state policy. Soldiers on the ground clearly understand the intent to destroy. Some members of Israeli society also fully understand it, as the government faces criticism when allowing aid into Gaza, accused of backtracking on its promise to starve the Palestinians," explained Ngcukaitobi.

The ICJ will hear a case brought by South Africa on Thursday and Friday, focusing on Israel's violation of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

However, these hearings will only address the need for interim measures requested by South Africa against Israel to protect Palestinians, not delve into the core of the case.

A powerful Irish voice raised on behalf of the people of Gaza at the International Court of Justice. Shaming the Irish government, which looked the other way. https://t.co/UxePPHRjIj — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) January 11, 2024

Ngcukaitobi warned that the lack of condemnation for this discourse "has served to normalize genocidal rhetoric, extremely dangerous for Palestinians within Israeli society," promoting the idea that "Palestinians in Gaza must be destroyed."

"Journalists and commentators have announced that women are enemies, babies are enemies, pregnant women are enemies. That it is necessary to turn the Strip into a slaughterhouse, demolish every house our soldiers encounter. Exterminate everyone," he said.

"The intentional failure of the Israeli government to condemn, prevent, and punish these incitements to genocide itself constitutes a major violation of the Genocide Convention," Ngcukaitobi pointed out.

Palestinians gathered in Nelson Mandela Square in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, for a rally in appreciation of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice at the Hague. pic.twitter.com/PaR2fiByVD — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 11, 2024

South Africa accused "Israeli political leaders, military commanders, and individuals holding official positions" of publicly declaring their "systematic and explicit genocidal intent."

It also claimed that "soldiers on the ground clearly understand the intent to destroy" the Strip as the objective of the military offensive that began on October 7.

"Any suggestion that Israeli officials did not mean what they said or that both soldiers and civilians did not understand what they said should be rejected by this court. The evidence of genocidal intent is not only chilling but also overwhelming and incontrovertible," asserted Ngcukaitobi.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have killed over 23,300 Palestinians, injured over 60,000 people, and forcibly displaced 1.9 million inhabitants in Gaza.