News > Latin America

Bonnie Leaves Nicaragua To Become a Hurricane Over Pacific

  • Experts have reported that Bonnie's crossing over into the Pacific is a rare event. Bonnie is the earliest known crossover on record. Jul. 02, 2022.

    Experts have reported that Bonnie's crossing over into the Pacific is a rare event. Bonnie is the earliest known crossover on record. Jul. 02, 2022. | Photo: @Wx_Goddess

Published 2 July 2022 (2 hours 17 minutes ago)
The Pacific coast of El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system.

The eye of storm Bonnie has left the Nicaraguan mainland and is moving into the Pacific Ocean, where it is expected to become a hurricane, while flash floods and mudslides are expected over parts of Nicaragua and Costa Rica on Saturday.

The Pacific coast of El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system, warned the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Tropical Storm Bonnie, the second tropical cyclone this year in the Atlantic, has dumped heavy rains in Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Bonnie's maximum sustained winds remain near 65 kilometers per hour with stronger gusts and a gradual strengthening is forecast after Bonnie emerges over the eastern Pacific later today and should continue through Tuesday the following week.

In Nicaragua, the director of the National System for the Prevention, Mitigation and Attention to Disasters (SINAPRED), Dr. Guillermo González, emphasized the actions that have been taken for the areas of Bluefields and San Juan.

He indicated that reports indicate that in these areas there have been light to moderate rains and drizzles, which have been catalogued in the normal range.

"In some moments there have been some gusts of wind, but in general, the situation is quite calm," he said.  

The phenomenon made landfall at 21H00 this 21H00 south of the mouth of the San Juan River, crossed Lake Nicaragua and impacts the isthmus of Rivas.

At 07H00 hours this Saturday, Bonnie is impacting the southern zone with strong winds and torrential rains. There are trees down in the area between La Virgen and Sapoá and the roofs of several houses have come off. The area is without electric power.

Storm Bonnie has left some floods and fallen trees in its passage through Nicaraguan territory. The department of Rivas in the south of the country is one of the most damaged.

Diario Barricada-NHC-SINAPRED
by teleSUR/BGF
