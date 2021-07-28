Castillo To Be Sworn in as Peru’s President on Independence Day

During his message to the nation, the Free Peru leader will outline a program of structural change that includes drafting a new constitution.

On Wednesday, Peru celebrates the bicentennial of its independence with anticipation for the beginning of the government of Pedro Castillo, the first teacher, trade unionist and farmer elected president in the republican history of this South American country.

Castillo will be sworn into office in a session in Congress as part of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the proclamation of Peruvian independence by Liberator Jose de San Marti, which was consolidated by the army of Liberator Simon Bolivar three years later.

During his first message to the nation, the Free Peru leader will outline a program of structural change that includes the calling of a referendum for the elaboration of a new constitution. This proposal has already generated resistance among conservative and neoliberal politicians.

The inauguration of the new Peruvian president will be attended by presidents Alberto Fernandez (Argentina), Luis Arce (Bolivia), Sebastian Piñera (Chile), Ivan Duque (Colombia), and Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador). Also present will be vice presidents, foreign ministers, and other officials from various countries.

On Friday, Castillo will also hold a special ceremony in the region of Ayacucho, in the Pampa de Quinua, the scene of the battle that marked the end of Spanish colonialism in South America.

Happy Independence, Peru. Now, for a real independence from poverty, exploitation, illiteracy, corruption, racism and homophobia, so the future of this child is secure. pic.twitter.com/R543CH5CiG — Javier Farje (@farje) July 28, 2021

Both the national public opinion and the international community are waiting to know the names of the ministers whom Castillo will appoint this afternoon.

The composition of his cabinet generates great interest because it will give an idea of the nuance that will characterize the beginning of the administration led by a leftist politician who will have to deal with both an opposition parliament and a belligerent extreme right wing that does not yet accept its defeat.

So far, the Peruvian press has circulated dozens of names of possible ministers. Apparently, however, these conjectures were promoted by politicians who aspired to gain public visibility in order to increase their individual chances of joining Castillo's cabinet.