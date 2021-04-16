CARICOM Countries Confirms Aid to St. Vincent & The Grenadines

The emergency situation could last for weeks as scientists expect La Soufriere to have a sequence of explosions alternating with periods of quiet and tremors.

Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley on Thursday led an emergency session of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to analyze the current and potential effects of La Soufriere's eruption in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves opened the virtual meeting by summarizing the situation in his country and the actions to manage this natural disaster.

"Heads of Government were informed that the situation would be prolonged given the level of uncertainty regarding the behavior of the volcano," Antigua News Room reported.

After their virtual meeting, the Caricom states pointed out that they have been mobilizing "significant assistance to the beleaguered nation and are committed to supporting St. Vincent & the Grenadines throughout this challenging period,” the New York CaribNews recalled.

As a token of the CARICOM countries' commitment, Grenada announced that it will provide US$1 million for the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Seismic Research Center scientist Richard Robertson warned that the volcano's eruption is not over although its explosions have been weaker and less frequent in the last two days.

La Soufriere is expected to have a sequence of explosions alternating with periods of quiet and tremors. So far, the volcano has discharged more than 70 million cubic meters of material into the atmosphere.