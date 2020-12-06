Caracas Metro to Provide Free Service to Ease Voters Mobility

Inhabitants will have free access to subway transportation from 5h00 until 22h00.

Venezuela's subway and surface transportation system, Caracas Metro, informed that it will provide free service to facilitate the citizens' mobility to the voting centers this December 6.

The decision was taken to ease the participation in the parliamentary elections in which over 20 million Venezuelans are called to vote.

"Inhabitants will have free access to the subway transportation from 5h00 local time until 22h00," Caracas Metro stated.

The state-ruled company also reported that its surface services Metro Cable, Cable Train, and Metro bus will transport users until 22h00 pm.

With about 6 million inhabitants, Caracas is the most populated city in Venezuela.

The mainstream media refuses to cover these elections or will report only to attack their credibility. People got up before dawn to exercise their right to elect lawmakers just like in any country, but in Venezuela, they face a media blackout. Will your alt media report on this? pic.twitter.com/nasjNUODkj — Camila (@camilateleSUR) December 6, 2020