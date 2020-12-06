Caracas Metro to Provide Free Service to Ease Voters Mobility

Venezuela's subway and surface transportation system, Caracas Metro, informed that it will provide free service to facilitate the citizens' mobility to the voting centers this December 6.
The decision was taken to ease the participation in the parliamentary elections in which over 20 million Venezuelans are called to vote.
"Inhabitants will have free access to the subway transportation from 5h00 local time until 22h00," Caracas Metro stated.
The state-ruled company also reported that its surface services Metro Cable, Cable Train, and Metro bus will transport users until 22h00 pm.
With about 6 million inhabitants, Caracas is the most populated city in Venezuela.
"Public transportation is being of great help. I could arrive early and vote among the first ones. The voting system was easy and fast," citizen Rocio Cisneros, 47, said.
People lined up outside the capital's voting centers before the parliamentary elections kicked off at 6h00.
Both public transportation and the voting centers "respect the physical distance to avoid the COVID-19 contagion. Yellow stripes on the floor determine the two-meter distance there should be between people," Cisneros added.