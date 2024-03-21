Candidates Attend the Registration Process for the Presidential

It is expected that in the coming days other candidates will formalize their campaigns until March 25 when the CNE will close the registrations of more applicants.

On Thursday, the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), opened the registration period of candidates for the presidential elections on July 28.

Several applicants have already confirmed their future registration. The only candidate who has been disqualified for the elections was Maria Corina Machado, who had been elected as a candidate of the Unitarian Democratic Platform (PUD), however, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) disqualified her on charges of violence, conspiracy against the country and corruption.

On the other hand, only 3 official candidates are known, already registered. The First is President Nicolás Maduro, presented by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), in addition, his candidacy was supported by other parties such as the People’s Electoral Movement (MEP), Patria Para Todos (PPT), Podemos, Tupamaro, Unidad Popular Venezolana (UPV)We are Venezuela, Alliance for Change, Green Party, Authentic Renewal Organization (ORA) and Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV).

Another official candidate is the former mayor of San Cristóbal, state of Táchira, Daniel Ceballos, postulated by Assembly of Renewal and Hope Country (AREPA).

¡La #AREPA está servida! Usted solo tiene que votar ����



"¡Nos colamos y sorprendimos a todos! Este 28 de Julio, usted desayune una arepa, ¡vaya vote y saque a Bigote!



AREPA DIGITAL une al país en una sola voz: la vía del cambio está en tus manos. Deja atrás la división, los… pic.twitter.com/IN8rWapQHK — Daniel Ceballos (@elgochoceballos) March 21, 2024 The text reads, he AREPA is served! You just have to vote "We sneaked in and surprised everyone! This July 28, you have an arepa for breakfast, go vote and get Bigote out! AREPA DIGITAL unites the country in a single voice: the path to change is in your hands. Leave behind division, past failures, and empty promises. It's time to act, to vote to build a better future together! One citizen, one voice and one vote

In formalizing his candidacy, Ceballos expressed, "Here we will not call anyone to protest, we will not call anyone to the street, we will not ask or we will submit to the choice between staying and leaving, we will only call them to vote, because it is the only thing that is necessary for this country to change".

The third official candidate is Luis Eduardo Martínez from Alianza Democrática (AD). In his speech when he was registered as a candidate, he asked for confidence in the CNE and in the electoral process.

"I thank the adecos and adecas of all Venezuela for their greatness of entrusting me with such an important responsibility that we assume with the greatest pride. We will govern, in PEACE, for all Venezuelans and we will make this, our country, the best country in the world" he added in his X account.

Con dirigentes, militantes y compañeros de @ADVenezuelaa entonando las notas del himno de nuestro glorioso partido, junto a mi hermano @adbernabe consignamos todos los recaudos exigidos por el #CNE para ser formalmente candidato a la presidencia de la República.



Agradezco a los… pic.twitter.com/IMnQKjcJAH — Luis Eduardo Martínez (@Luisemartinezh) March 21, 2024 The text reads, With leaders, militants and companions of @ADVenezuelaa singing the notes of the anthem of our glorious party, together with my brother @adbernabe we submitted all the precautions required by #CNE to be formally a candidate for the presidency of the Republic. I thank the adecos and adecas of all #Venezuela for their greatness in entrusting me with such an important responsibility that we assume with the greatest pride. We will govern, in PEACE, for all Venezuelans and we will make this, our country, the best country in the world. Let there be no doubts, #UnidosSeViveMejor !

It is expected that in the coming days other candidates will formalize their campaigns until March 25 when the CNE will close the registrations of more applicants.