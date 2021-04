The Canadian Network on Cuba will send a container of 1,920,000 syringes and needles to Cuba in the coming weeks to support the Cuban population's vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

This initiative is part of the Network's campaign on January 8 to raise funds in Canada to send a donation of much-needed medical supplies to Cuba.

In announcing this new action in solidarity with the Cuban people, the Network recognized the relevant achievements made by Cuba in the area of health and its contributions to other nations, even at a time when Cuba is facing a double pandemic: COVID-19 and the iron blockade of the United States, which has been intensified to unprecedented levels, preventing the acquisition of medicines and equipment necessary to combat the current health emergency affecting the entire world.

"From Toronto #BridgesOfLove caravan against the US blockade on Cuba."

This campaign has received the support of numerous Canadian friends, Cubans, and citizens of other countries residing in Canada.

The Cuban people are grateful for the Canadian Network's noble gesture on Cuba and all the friends who participated in and donated to this laudable initiative.