Netanyahu Persists in His Intent to Invade Rafah

The Israeli prime minister confirmed that not carrying out a ground offensive against Rafah would be equivalent to losing the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing the limits of the relationship between Israel and the United States, where the Biden administration has escalated its criticism of the Israeli offensive in Gaza due to the high number of civilian casualties.

On Monday, Netanyahu and Biden held their first phone conversation in over a month, during which tensions reached a peak as Netanyahu insisted on maintaining the intensity of the war in Gaza to "destroy Hamas."

He reaffirmed his intention to enter Rafah, a city on the southern border with Egypt where there are around 1.4 million displaced people, a figure that represents more than half of Gaza's population.

"We discussed the latest developments in the war and Israel's commitment to achieve its objectives: eliminate Hamas, free all our hostages, and prevent Gaza from posing a threat to Israel," said Netanyahu, who over the weekend approved the military plan to invade Rafah.

Israeli Nazis massacred large numbers of children in Rafah last night.



The world is watching in horror as the collective West and its Zionist allies wipe out the Gazan population.#GazaHolocaust pic.twitter.com/agDPFLI474 — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) March 19, 2024

For Netanyahu, not operating in Rafah is synonymous with losing the war. Biden insisted that such a stance is "nonsensical" and expressed being "deeply concerned" that the Israeli military operation could endanger the lives of over a million evacuees who have nowhere to go. Additionally, Rafah is the only entry point for vital humanitarian aid from Egypt.

"A large ground operation would be a mistake and would lead to more civilian deaths. The objectives Israel seeks to achieve in Rafah can be attained through other means," said U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who briefed the press on the conversation between Biden and Netanyahu.

The entry of more humanitarian aid into Gaza, insufficient due to Israel's refusal to open more land routes, is another point of contention between the two countries. The U.S. is pressing for food to reach the north, where the United Nations declared an imminent risk of famine.

Despite the phone conversation to smooth things over, the situation is critical after Biden endorsed statements by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who accused Netanyahu of being an obstacle to peace and called for elections in Israel to replace him.

"Israel is not a banana republic but an independent and proud democracy," said Likud, Netanyahu's right-wing party, in response to Schumer's remarks.