Israel and Its Infanticide

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) confirmed the deaths of more than 13,000 children since 7 October, as a result of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

The Organization’s spokesman affirmed the international community’s concern about these figures and called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell noted that the world has never seen such a high rate of infanticide, even in major conflicts in history.

Adela Khader, UNICEF Regional Director for Africa and the Middle East, said that "the feeling of powerlessness and despair is unbearable, and what is worse are the cries of pain from these children who are slowly dying before the eyes of the world".

“I lost everyone I love.”



13-year-old Alma lost both her parents, siblings and several other relatives.



We keep seeing story after story of children in Gaza experiencing profound grief. They need support. They need critical supplies. They need a humanitarian ceasefire now. pic.twitter.com/NwDCq0rKDP — UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 18, 2024

According to UNICEF, Gaza is the most dangerous place for children in the world and warned that the number of child deaths may continue to rise, especially with the ground operation in Rafah.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israel had committed eight massacres in the past 24 hours, leaving 81 dead and 116 injured.

With the latest murders, the death toll has risen to 31726, although according to the Palestinian health authority the figure is higher, since thousands of victims are still under the rubble without being able to receive help from the rescue forces.