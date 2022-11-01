Canada Plans To Increase Immigration in the Near Future

According to economists, the country's economic growth is hampered by a lack of skilled workers.

On Tuesday, Canadian authorities announced an immigration plan for 2025 that involves a record increase in the number of immigrants it receives each year.

Sean FraserRELATED:

National Handgun Freeze Takes Effect in Canada

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser unveiled the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025. The country is expected to receive a record 500 000 immigrants in 2025.

The plan "will help businesses find workers, grow our communities and secure Canada's competitive advantage for decades to come," the Minister said via Twitter, noting that "immigration is good for our economy and is essential for our communities."

With a view to "long-term economic growth," 60 percent of immigrants entering the country in 2025 will be accepted through the economic category. Under this category, which seeks to meet the demands of the Canadian labor market, people with specific skills and experience are welcomed.

Our immigration plan is focused on helping businesses across the country find the skilled workers they need to address the labour shortage.



Thank you @OntarioCofC for the great discussion this afternoon on embracing immigration as a key part of our economic growth strategy. pic.twitter.com/NVfcLU8riT — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) November 1, 2022

Family members of residents in the country, persons accepted on humanitarian grounds, and refugees are the other categories in the Canadian immigration system that will make up the remaining 40 percent of those who will be received.

According to the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, new arrivals within the immigration plan will be spread across Canada, with small towns and rural communities being considered as well.

The Business Council of Canada (CEC) welcomed the plan, which said the percentage of immigrants entering the country in the economic category should be 5 percent higher than agreed.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Haiti receives armored vehicles from Canada and the United States. pic.twitter.com/QYb7AmQGKP — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 17, 2022

"Every job that is not filled represents one less person contributing to Canada's economic growth and one less person paying taxes to support social infrastructure," said CEC President Goldy Hyder.

The country estimates an increase in the number of immigrants for the current year compared to the previous year, which was the highest in Canadian history. In 2022, 431 645 immigrants are expected to enter the country, against 405 000 in 2021.