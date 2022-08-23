Canada Grows Russian Sanctions List

The site revealed that dozen Russian nationals had been enlisted too as the target of sanctions. According to reports, the Canadian administration will also include 27 Russian governors on the sanction list.
Among the latest additions to the list are ex-defense minister Anatoly Serdyukov and his family, First Deputy CEO of Rostec Corporation Vladimir Artyakov and his family members, and President of Kalashnikov Holding Alan Lushnikov and other senior managers.
On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that sixty-two more Russian nationals and a legal entity would be further included in sanction lists.