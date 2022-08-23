    • Live
News > Canada

Canada Grows Russian Sanctions List

  • Canadian Prime Minister announces the extension of sanction lists against Russians. Aug. 23, 2022.

    Canadian Prime Minister announces the extension of sanction lists against Russians. Aug. 23, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@Lyla_lilas

Published 23 August 2022 (3 hours 8 minutes ago)
The Canadian government has extended its list of Russian sanctions.

According to Global Affairs Canada's website, Ottawa added Russia's Avtomatika defense technology company to the sanctions against the Russian Federation.

The site revealed that dozen Russian nationals had been enlisted too as the target of sanctions. According to reports, the Canadian administration will also include 27 Russian governors on the sanction list.

Among the latest additions to the list are ex-defense minister Anatoly Serdyukov and his family, First Deputy CEO of Rostec Corporation Vladimir Artyakov and his family members, and President of Kalashnikov Holding Alan Lushnikov and other senior managers.

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that sixty-two more Russian nationals and a legal entity would be further included in sanction lists.

Since the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukrainian territory, Western countries have imposed sanctions against the country, Russian nationals, and companies as a coercive measure.

by teleSUR/gfl-MS
