Campaign for Release of Venezuelan Diplomat Intensifies

President Maduro informed that Venezuela is negotiating at the United Nations with the purpose of solving Saab's case and stressed that truth and justice will prevail.

Revolutionary organizations and social movements in Venezuela are intensifying their campaign on Monday for the release of diplomat Alex Saab, after Cape Verde's decision to extradite him to the United States.

After learning the news, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the Socialist youth, solidarity groups, personalities and other figures joined the campaign to denounce the illegality and the role of Washington and its allies in the arbitrary and illegal detention.

The name of the special envoy became a trend in social networks on Monday, while President Nicolas Maduro assured on Sunday that he has the support of Venezuelans who believe and stand for truth as the primary response to the systematic violations of the United States and its accomplices.

Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab has just been extradited to the US. His crime? Trying to bring food to the people of Venezuela. #SancionsKill



For background on this case, watch this brilliant video from @anyaparampil for @TheGrayzoneNews https://t.co/UskZZO3LLt — Bolivia Solidarity Campaign (@bolivia_s_c) October 16, 2021

"If the narco-oligarchy of Ivan Duque (president of Colombia), of Juan Guaidó and the imperialists involved in this kidnapping, think that the Venezuelan people are going to be afraid, and we are going to give up or surrender, they are very wrong. It is now that we have more strength than ever to fight for the Revolution against imperialism, for justice and truth," the head of State stressed.

Maduro called to unite and denounce the persecution and aggression against this diplomat, who was tortured and deprived of all human rights.

He underlined that the White House knew that the kidnapping of Saab "was like a deadly blow to the dialogue process. They want no dialogue. But, with empire or without empire, Venezuela will continue forward".

The president emphasized that the Bolivarian government will take actions that are appropriate in all international instances.