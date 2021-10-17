Venezuelans Join Diplomat Alex Saab’s Call to Not Give Up

"When the special conditions that diplomatic officials have are not respected, we are then in a vulnerable situation for the sovereignty of Venezuela," an activist said.

In Venezuela, a mobilization was deployed on Sunday in Caracas to reject the abduction of diplomat Alex Saab by the U.S. after being illegally detained for over 490 days by the government of Cape Verde.

Chanting songs and carrying banners, activists raised their voices against the political persecution staged by the U.S. against the Bolivarian Revolution and its high-ranking officials.

The activists welcomed the message of resistance voiced by Saab while also announcing the extension of marches and acts of solidarity nationwide.

"When the special conditions that diplomatic officials have are not respected, we are then in a vulnerable situation for the sovereignty of Venezuela," Movement of Volunteers for the Liberation of Alex Saab spokesman Carlos Arellan said.

Recently, Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia held a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Michelle Bachelet to raise the need to safeguard the human rights of Venezuelans abroad.

On Saturday, Cape Verde's authorities proceeded to extradite Saab to the U.S. in violation of International Law and the resolutions of regional and international organizations that demanded the procedure's suspension.

In face of this aggression, the Bolivarian government determined the withdrawal of its negotiating team in the talks with the opposition sector taking place in Mexico while holding the government of U.S. President Joe Biden responsible for the physical integrity of the diplomat who suffers from cancer and has not received adequate medical treatment.