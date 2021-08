"We should not have ever gotten in the place we are," the director of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), Francis Collins, said.

U.S. authorities admitted their failure in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, as the country reports its highest infection rates in the first half of the year due to the Delta variant.

The U.S. reports at least 110,000 cases per day as deaths have increased 89 percent in the last 14 days. According to the authorities, cases have also spiked among children and young people.

According to Collins, the situation has worsened since the federal government is not administering doses in all eligible people to be immunized, Prensa Latin reports. This, as anti-vaxxers in the most conservative areas of the U.S., amounts to millions.