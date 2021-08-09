French Enhanced COVID-19 Health Pass Goes Into Effect

Those who do not comply with the law can be sanctioned with fines ranging from 135 euros to 3,750 euros and six months in prison.

The French on Monday began to comply with the mandatory COVID-19 Health Pass, which was extended to bars, restaurants, cafes, trains and other places where there are crowds of people.

The Delegate Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari attended the Lyon Station in Paris to verify that the new controls are being applied to a quarter of the trains in operation. In some cases, a prior registration system has been put in place to avoid long lines at stations and airports.

At the Rive Droite cafe, in the busy downtown area of ​​Les Halles, the police warned those responsible for commercial establishments that not all customers had a COVID-19 pass in order. General speaking, however, citizens were complying with the epidemiological provision.

Those who do not comply with the law can be sanctioned with fines ranging from 135 euros to 3,750 euros and six months in prison if there are three recurrences in a month. If the commercial establishments do not control the fulfillment of the norm, they could be closed by the authorities.

Impressionante marea umana a Milano. Immagini censurate dai media di regime. Avanti così, senza tregua. L'Italia non si piega! https://t.co/kJWQdnGGHv pic.twitter.com/PrXQipVZej — RadioSavana (@RadioSavana) August 8, 2021

The tweet reads, “Impressive human tide in Milan. Images censored by the regime media. Forward this without truce. Italy does not bend!”

French citizens are required to certify that they received a complete vaccination schedule, had COVID-19 in the previous six months, or had a negative diagnostic test in the last 72 hours. So far, 66.4 percent of the French population have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55.2 percent have received two doses.

This health pass, which was approved on August 6 after the law was validated by the Constitutional Council, extends the use of the certificate that has already been requested since July 21 in museums, theaters, cinemas, sports and culture halls with a capacity of over 49 people. Citizens must also present this pass to access some public offices, hospitals and nursing homes, where health personnel are required to be vaccinated before October 15.

According to recent polls, six out of ten citizens support the measure that seeks to speed up the immunization of the population. On Saturday, however, at least 230,000 citizens protested against mandatory COVID-19 regulations.