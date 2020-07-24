US: Florida Sets New Daily Record For COVID-19 Deaths

Over the last 24 hours, Florida confirmed 10,249 new infections, which increases the total number of cases to 389,868.

Florida’s Department of Health Thursday reported 173 deaths from 173 COVID-19, a figure that sets a new state’s record for a single-day death toll.

The new fatalities bring Florida's total to 5,520. Also, after three consecutive days without passing the 10,000 infection barrier, the state reported 10.249 new confirmed cases, and the total rose to 389,868.

According to official reports, over 3.2 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida as of Friday.

Despite the figures, Governor Ron DeSantis referred to a possible contagion curve flattening and forecasted a promising outlook.

49 Florida hospitals have run out of ICU beds. Georgia had over 4600 new cases today. Texas has had over 10,000 cases for five straight days. Arizona virus toll rises after reviewing death certificates. What do all these states have in common?



INCOMPETENT REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS. — KT (@sloyoroll01973) July 19, 2020

"People are not coming to the emergency departments in as big a numbers as they were two weeks ago," he said.

"The last few days have been less than half than what it was the first week of July. That is a positive trend."

In a meeting with hospital leaders and administrators, DeSantis said that, even though hospitals are under great pressure statewide, there is adequate capacity.

"We've had between 20-25 percent of our beds available pretty consistently over the last month and a half, even as we've seen the census for COVID-19 patients increase," he stated.

Florida is only behind California and New York in total cases. As of Friday morning, the U.S. had reported 4,171,378 COVID-19 CASES and 147,364 deaths.