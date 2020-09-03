COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Surpass 4 Million

The number of new cases of COVID-19 has stopped growing in 70 percent of 324 Brazilian cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, and there are 12 states where no large city has an accelerated increase in cases.

Brazil on Thursday said the country has more than 4 million cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, after tests detected 43,773 new cases in the previous 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 4,041,638.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the same 24-hour period, 834 more patients died, bringing the death toll to 124,614.

According to a report published by regional daily Folha de Sao Paulo, out of the 324 largest cities, 132 (or 41 percent) have seen the situation stabilize, while 95 (or 29 percent) have seen a decline in new cases.