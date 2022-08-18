CELAC Calls for Unity in the Face of Challenges in Argentina

At the 35th Meeting of CELAC National Coordinators in Argentina, headed by the Foreign Minister of Argentina, Santiago Cafiero, member countries called to preserve unity to face current challenges.

From the San Martin Palace in Buenos Aires, with Argentina as the host country for the Unity in Diversity seminar, the 33 members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) demanded respect for diversity and the search for consensus to solve the problems affecting the region.

The Director General of Multilateral Affairs and International Law at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Rodolfo Benitez, praised at the meeting the role Argentina has played as CELAC pro tempore president since late last year. Benitez encouraged working to reach a higher stage of institutionalization.

The Argentine coordinator, Gustavo Martinez, presented the follow-up report on the 2022 activities of the country's Pro Tempore Presidency.

One of the topics of discussion is: "The institutional strengthening of the only regional integration mechanism that brings together all the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean without exclusions," according to the Argentine Foreign Ministry.

La Presidenta @XiomaraCastroZ destacó que en el encuentro con el Presidente @alferdez ambos coincidieron en que la #CELAC debe ser una "prioridad estratégica para el fortalecimiento de la integración regional” pic.twitter.com/8sfbhi4upq — Embajada Argentina en Honduras (@argenhonduras) August 18, 2022

President Xiomara Castro highlighted that in the meeting with President Alberto Fernández, both agreed that CELAC should be a "strategic priority for strengthening regional integration."

The "Dialogue between leaders on the future of integration in Latin America and the Caribbean," headed by President Alberto Fernández, seeks to generate a space for high-level debate on the present and future opportunities and challenges of integration and the impact of the current global scenario on the region's development model.