China and CELAC Will Cooperate To Fight Poverty

On Thursday, the CELAC and China agreed to join forces to fight poverty in the region and work on recovering the economy.

According to reports, the representatives of both parties reached an agreement of collaboration regarding the construction of infrastructure. The agenda of this agreement also includes deploying digital technology and reducing the adverse effects of the Pandemic.

The agreement reached came in light of Wednesday's forum, which was intended to partake experiences to search for cooperation opportunities regarding eradicating poverty and promoting the economy's recovery.

The session gathered the member countries of CELAC and the United Nations Organization and hundred of officials from the local Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a video conference. This meeting was an opportunity to emphasize the efforts made by Latin America and the Caribbean in the scenario of the challenges to provide and guarantee a decent life for all its inhabitants.

The second Community of China-CELAC Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development was held virtually on Wed., as participants agreed on forcing joint efforts in areas such as post-pandemic economic recovery, infrastructure construction and digital technology.https://t.co/8PRbxxYhKi pic.twitter.com/a3M2upLAb9 — Chinese Embassy in Grenada (@ChinaEmbGrenada) July 14, 2022

During the event, China's support to Latin America and the Caribbean with donations of vaccines and health materials was also prized.

The First meeting of this kind held between the CELAC and China was celebrated in August 2021. To broaden mutual understanding, this meeting is expected to be celebrated every year.