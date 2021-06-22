UNGA: The World Will Support Cuba Against the US Blockade

A resolution introduced by Cuba calling on the United States to end the 60-year-long blockade against the island nation will be voted on at the UN General Assembly on June 23.

On June 23, the UN General Assembly will vote once again, for the 29th time on the resolution for the “Need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.”

"Even though the resolution is a recommendation, it once again shows the world that Cuba is not alone in its position... We are confident that we will receive the support of the absolute majority of countries of the world tomorrow, and we hope that the rights of the Cuban people will someday triumph," Cuba's ambassador to Russia Julio Germendia Pena said in Moscow.

In 2019, 187 countries voted at the Assembly against the long-sustained policy that has been trying to force a regime change in Cuba for almost 60 years now by depriving the Cuban government of financial and economical means to provide for its own people, and thus induce a socially explosive situation that would lead to their objective.

Despite the disastrous effects of the policy over six decades, the Cuban ambassador to Moscow said that bilateral relations between Cuba and the U.S. have significant potential.

"The areas of cooperation that could develop are enormous. First of all, there are security issues in the areas surrounding Cuba and the United States in which we can cooperate, and we have cooperated; there are migratory issues… There has always been a migration to the U.S., and that must be regulated on mutually acceptable legal bases," Pena stressed.

In November 2019, for the 28th consecutive year, the UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US vs Cuba.



This June 23rd, 2021, the �� will say again: #StopTheEmbargo pic.twitter.com/VCxdGU9kBd — CUBAONU (@CUBAONU) June 18, 2021

The ambassador added that Cuba was also interested in scientific cooperation, stressing that some scientific institutions were already cooperating with Cuba in anti-cancer product elaboration.

According to the Cuban government, the US took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to intensify the blockade, costing Havana over $5 billion from April 2019 through March 2020. When Donald Trump was the US president, Washington imposed 240 blockade measures against Cuba, which continue to be in force, despite the change of administration.

Washington and Havana have had a strained relationship for more than 60 years, rooted in Fidel Castro’s overthrow of a US-backed government. Under Barack Obama, the US took some steps to normalize bilateral relations, including restoring diplomatic ties and expanding travel and trade, but the process was halted under the Trump administration.