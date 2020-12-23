Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Attacks Chloroquine Critics

Araujo depicted the COVID-19 spread as a "constructed" crisis in which "the truth" is the true victim.

In an end-of-year speech to diplomats, Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Araujo once again defended chloroquine as a medicine to cure COVID-19 and attacked those who doubt its effectiveness, calling them "politically-motivated" people.

After holding that the pandemic is an "epistemological" issue, he depicted the COVID-19 spread as a "constructed" crisis in which "the truth" is the true victim.

Araujo then defended the effectiveness of the treatments proposed by President Jair Bolsonaro's administration.

"With the President's leadership, we have sought to provide Brazilians with the option of hydroxychloroquine treatment. I believe that it has saved lives, but some people unfortunately refuse to recognize it for political reasons," he said, as reported by Folha de Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, Didier Raoult, the doctor considered the father of chloroquine, is being sued in French courts for charlatanism, local outlet Brasil247 recalled.

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on indigenous communities in the Amazon. Thanks to your support, in 2020 we were able to raised $280K to provide direct humanitarian, medical and economic assistance to our #indigenous partners in the #AmazonRainforest. pic.twitter.com/urdosgWdK5 — Rainforest Foundation US (@RainforestUS) December 18, 2020

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro's supporters also took to Liberty Square in Belo Horizonte (Minas Gerais) to promote the far-right politician's re-election and to demonstrate against epidemiological protocols and mandatory vaccination.

Previously, Brazil's Supreme Court approved mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, while allowing subnational governments to sanction people who do not get vaccinated.

As of Wednesday morning, Brazil had reported 7,320,020 COVID-19 cases and 188,285 deaths.