Brazil: MST Will Denounce Violation of Rights Before the OAS

The Landless Movement of Brazil (MST) will denounce before the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights of the Organization of American States (IACHR/OAS) various human rights violations committed by the Brazilian State against aggro-Campesino communities.

The public hearing will take place through the multilateral organization's social networks from 03:H00 (GMT time), with the participation of the president of the IACHR, Joel Hernández García, as well as different lawyers.

The president of the National Confederation of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), Dom Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo, the president of the National Council of Human Rights (CNDH), Renan Soto Maior, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and the lawyer Marcelo Azambuja will also be present as guests.

The MST filed two complaints of human rights violations, among them the aggression against the peasant communities of the Quilombo Campo Grande Camp, in which they accuse the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, of ordering the violent eviction, as well as the demolition of lands and crops of several families in the region.

The second case denounced by the MST in the session is the increase of arbitrary evictions of hundreds of vulnerable families in the midst of the health crisis produced by the coronavirus pandemic, which has been ordered by the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

In this sense, the MST urges the IACHR/OAS to issue recommendations to the State of the South American country to carry out policies that guarantee the physical integrity, life, and stability of the different peasant, rural and indigenous communities in Brazil.