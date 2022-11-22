Brazilian Rock Icon Erasmo Carlos Dies at 81

Popularly known as "Tremendao", he died four days after receiving the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for best rock album in the Portuguese language.

On Tuesday, singer-songwriter Erasmo Carlos, one of the pioneers and greatest icons of Brazilian rock, died at the age of 81 in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

Popularly known as "Tremendao", he died four days after receiving the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for best rock album in the Portuguese language. His departure also occurs just two weeks after the death of singer Gal Costa, another of the greatest voices of Brazilian music.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of our Tremendão, dear Erasmo Carlos. We lost one of the greatest of our culture, recently awarded a Latin Grammy. Our condolences to his family, friends and fans,” the Workers' Party tweeted.

Last month, Erasmo Carlos spent nine days hospitalized to be treated for complications of the edematous syndrome that he suffered from. Although he was discharged on October 31, he was rushed to the hospital today where he died of complications from the same illness.

Perdimos hoy a Erasmo Carlos, el "Tremendão", a los 81 años. Noviembre no se cansa de llevar a nuestros ídolos. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/8eTTyYYMxE — André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR) November 22, 2022

The tweet reads, "Today we lost Erasmo Carlos (the 'Tremendous') at the age of 81. November never tires of taking our idols away."

Erasmo Esteves was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1941. From the first years of his career, he dedicated himself to spreading rock and roll. The composer gained international notoriety for the successes achieved by singer Roberto Carlos, the king of romantic music in Brazil.

Roberto Carlos, Wanderlea, and Erasmo Carlos formed the "Young Guard" (Jovem Guarda), a musical movement that mixed rock with Brazilian music.

"Far beyond the Jovem Guarda, Erasmo Carlos was a singer and composer of great talent, author of many of the songs that most moved Brazilians... He leaves nostalgia and dozens of songs that will always be in our memories," Brazilian President-elect Lula da Silva said.