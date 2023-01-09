Brazilian Organizations Mobilize in Defense of Democracy

The marches have occurred in several parts of the country, such as Manaus, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Avenida Paulista de Sao Paulo, and Brasilia.

Several social organizations in Brazil took to the streets on Monday to mobilize in defense of democracy and rejection of the attacks carried out the day before by pro-Bolsonaro groups.

The call was made by popular movements and unions from different areas, who shouted slogans such as "no amnesty for fascists" regarding the people who assaulted the headquarters of the Planalto Palace (seat of the Executive), the Congress and the Supreme Federal Court (STF) in Brasília (capital).

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the National Union of Students shared images of the marches in defense of democracy taking place in several parts of the country, such as Manaus, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brasília, among others.

"No more attacks on democracy," expressed the National Union of Students.

For its part, the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) also shared and images of the acts carried out on this day to demand that the perpetrators of the attacks take responsibility.

"Day of struggle against terrorist acts that attack Brazilian democracy," it stated.

The day before, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro assaulted the headquarters of public authorities, an act rejected globally.

Because of this, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed the intervention in the Federal District until January 31, 2023.