Bolsonaro in US Hospital for Abdominal Pain

The former President traveled to the U.S. on December 30, two days before Lula da Silva's inauguration.

Michelle Bolsonaro, the wife of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023), confirmed Monday on social networks that her husband is hospitalized in the U.S. with "abdominal pain."

"My dear ones, I come to inform you that my husband, Jair Bolsonaro, is under observation in the hospital due to abdominal pains," Bolsonaro's wife said.

The media, meanwhile, reported that Bolsonaro was admitted to the AdventHealth Celebration acute care hospital in the U.S. state of Florida.

According to Michelle, this comes as a "result of the stabbing he received in 2018" while campaigning for the presidency. The far-right former president has been hospitalized several times since that attack, having undergone six surgeries.

The news of his admission comes just one day after extreme right-wing demonstrators invaded the presidential palace, the Congress and the Supreme Court in Brasília. This action called for military intervention to overthrow the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The leftist leader of the Workers' Party (PT) took office on January 1 after being democratically elected by the people of Brazil. The Brazilian president decreed the intervention in the Federal District until January 31, 2023.

The assault on the seat of public power has met with rejection from several sectors in Brazil itself and from leaders in the region and the world.