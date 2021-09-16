Bolsonaro Going to UN General Assembly Unvaccinated

Bolsonaro confirms he will go to UN General Assembly despite not being vaccinated.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed Thursday that he would attend the UN General Assembly next week in New York despite not being vaccinated after the city government imposed the presentation of an anti-virus vaccination certificate to delegations.

"I will be next week at the UN General Assembly; I will give the opening speech" Tuesday, the president said in his regular broadcast on social networks.

It will be "a calm speech, quite objective, focused on the points of interest to us," added Bolsonaro, who highlighted addressing the pandemic in Brazil, agribusiness and energy.

On Wednesday, when it became known that the New York authorities would require to present a vaccination certificate to access the meeting, some doubts arose about Bolsonaro's participation.

"All persons entering the UN premises for the purpose of entering the General Assembly Hall would be required to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry to the Hall.," said a letter signed by the head of the New York City Health area, dated September 9.

Hours after the release, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he could not impose such a requirement on heads of state.

According to data from Our World in Data, Brazil, with 213 million inhabitants, is the fourth country worldwide in the number of vaccines administered (214 million). But Bolsonaro has so far refused to take the jab.

"On the last day, guaranteed," said Bolsonaro, who has repeated several times that he will be "the last" Brazilian to receive the anti-virus vaccine.

The president, infected with coronavirus last year, again argued that he is already immunized. "My antibody levels are at the top," he said to Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga, who recommended the immunization.