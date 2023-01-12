Brazilians Point to Bolsonaro as Responsible for Attempted Coup

On Sunday, far-right activists destroyed public facilities seeking to precipitate a chaotic situation that would allow the Armed Forces to carry out a coup d'état.

On Thursday, the Datafolha company published a survey showing that 55 percent of Brazilians believe that former President Jair Bolsonaro is responsible for the assaults against the Presidency, Congress, and the Supreme Court, which took place in Brasilia on Sunday.

According to the survey, which interviewed 1,214 people nationwide and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points, 38 percent of citizens believe that the far-right politician had "a lot of responsibility" in the attacks and 17 percent believe he had "some responsibility."

For 39 percent of the people, Bolsonaro had no responsibility for the violent events. Six percent did not know what to answer. Meanwhile, up to this day, Bolsonaro refuses to acknowledge the Lula da Silva's victory in the October presidential elections.

Regarding the events on Sunday, the former Capitan slightly criticized what happened because the assaults on the State's three branches were just "out of the ordinary" incidents. Video records and testimonials, however, claim otherwise.

It's over. 20 minutes after President Lula issued a decree turning Brasília security over to the Federal Government, they"ve cleared the fascists out of the government buildings. An arrest warrant has been issued for Brasilia Security Secretary Anderson Torres. pic.twitter.com/AroGqw2o7j — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) January 8, 2023

Thousands of far-right activists destroyed public facilities seeking to precipitate a chaotic situation that would allow the armed forces to carry out a coup.

For more than a month, they had camped outside the Brasilia barracks, demanding that the Armed Forces prevent Lula's inauguration.

According to the Datafolha survey, 93 percent of Brazilians condemn anti-democratic acts, 3 percent of those interviewed were in favor of the Bolsonarist actions, 2 percent remain indifferent, and 1 percent did not know what to answer.

Eighty-two percent of those interviewed supported President Lula's decision to appoint a controller for the security of Brasilia, which the local authorities failed to guarantee.