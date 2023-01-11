Brazil’s Belém, Candidate City To Host COP30

"We look forward to hosting the world's largest climate event in a city that is part of the Brazilian Amazon."

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced on Wednesday that Belém, the capital city of the state of Pará, has been chosen as a candidate to host the United Nations climate summit (COP30) in 2025.

Lula da Silva held a meeting with the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, after which he tweeted: "We look forward to hosting the world's largest climate event in a city that is part of the Brazilian Amazon."

The governor said that the city of Belém is open to debate about the Amazon, "discuss the climate in the world and find solutions."

During COP27 in Egypt (November 6-18, 2022), the Brazilian President expressed his willingness to host the climate summit.

Mais um presente para o povo paraense, o presidente @LulaOficial em encontro com o governador @helderbarbalho, anunciou a escolha de Belém para sediar a COP30, em

2025. Mais uma conquista do povo do Pará. Parabéns, governador @helderbarbalho. ������ pic.twitter.com/eTnH0M09BQ — Cleber Edson (@GigantePrefeito) January 11, 2023

Another gift for the people of Pará, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a meeting with governor Helder Barbalho, announced the choice of Belém to host the COP30, in 2025. One more conquest for the people of Pará. Congratulations, governor Helder Barbalho.

The ultra-right-wing Jair Bolsonaro withdrew Brazil's candidacy to host COP25 in 2019 during the government transition in 2018.

According to environmental organizations, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased by 60 percent during Bolsonaro's government (2019-2022).

Lula da Silva advocates for his presidency until 2027 a new era in Brazil's relationship with the planet's health. During his inauguration speech on January 1, the leader of the Workers' Party (PT) said he will not tolerate the destruction of the Amazon.