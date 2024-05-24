They propose holding an internationally recognized peace conference with equal participation from Moscow and Kiev.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi and the special advisor to Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Celso Amorim, presented a roadmap to end the Ukrainian conflict.

The six-point proposal emphasizes that political negotiation is the only viable solution to the conflict that began after the 2014 coup in Ukraine known as "Euromaidan" and continued with attacks by Ukrainian armed forces and nationalists against Russians in the Donbas.

Brazil and China propose holding an internationally recognized peace conference with equal participation from both nations and a fair discussion on peace plans.

They also propose de-escalating armed confrontations, creating conditions to resume dialogue, increasing humanitarian aid, avoiding attacks on basic services and civilian infrastructure, protecting women and children, and promoting the swap of prisoners.

#Brazil and #China have proposed organizing a peace conference with the participation of #Russia and #Ukraine, Bloomberg reports



The publication notes that this is the first time China has signed a joint declaration with another country regarding the war. pic.twitter.com/bPETVnImef — DiplomaticEcoStrategist�� (@UlefossImir) May 24, 2024

Brazil and China reject the use of nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons of mass destruction. Emphatically, the peace proposal calls on the parties to avoid the use of nuclear weapons to prevent a larger crisis.

Brazil and China oppose attacks on nuclear power plants, which the Ukrainian armed forces frequently engage in by bombing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with drones.

This peace proposal precedes the so-called Peace Conference in Switzerland organized by the United States and its allies for June 15 and 16, to which Russia has not been invited, according to President Vladimir Putin.

Brasilia and Beijing made it clear that they oppose dividing the world into political or economic blocs at a time when humanity requires cooperation and integration.

