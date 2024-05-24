Finland and Latvia Open to NATO Nuclear Drills

They also expressed concern about Russia's alleged intention to adjust its maritime borders.

On Friday, Finland and Latvia announced that they are open to the idea of conducting exercises with nuclear weapons or even stationing tactical nuclear weapons on their territories as a deterrent measure against Russia.

"It is clear that nuclear weapons are part of NATO's deterrence. And that is why we will participate in the exercises. We understand very well that this might be the most important part of NATO's deterrence," said Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo when asked if Finland will discuss the issue of NATO's tactical nuclear weapons at the Alliance's summit in Washington in July.

Orpo did not provide further details on what he meant by "exercises," that is, whether Finland will conduct NATO exercises with nuclear weapons, and added that his country will be represented by its president, Alexander Stubb, at the July summit.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa stated that her country will give its political support to the Alliance's decisions on nuclear armament "if it is in our common interest to use this capability to influence Russia in this way as well."

Both prime ministers reaffirmed their countries' support for Ukraine and spoke about exchanging information and experience on border controls against irregular immigrants.

They also expressed concern about Russia's alleged intention to unilaterally adjust its maritime borders with Lithuania and in the Gulf of Finland.

Orpo mentioned Russian activities in the Narva River, which forms much of the border between Estonia and Russia, where Russian guards have removed border buoys installed by the Estonians.

Siliņa and Orpo traveled to the Latvian city of Valmiera to officially inaugurate a plant for manufacturing Finnish-designed Patria wheeled armored personnel carriers.

