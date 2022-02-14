Brazil and Argentina to Replay World Cup Qualifier Match-FIFA

FIFA has ordered Brazil and Argentina to replay the World Cup qualifying match, which was temporarily stopped last September because visitors violated Covid-19 quarantine.

Brazilian health officials interrupted the match held at São Paulo's Neo Química Arena, bringing about a stormy discussion that involved team officials and players.

The world soccer's governing body reported that FIFA Disciplinary Committee determined that the match should be replayed on a date and at a location to be decided by FIFA after closely examining the various factual elements and considering the applicable regulations.



Hours before the bustle in September, Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) said four Argentine players who were playing for English clubs at the time should be placed in immediate quarantine for violating Covid-19 protocols.

According to ANVISA's reports, the Premier League players Cristian Romero and then club-mate Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez and Emiliano Buendía gave false information when entering Brazil.

The four Argentine players were suspended for two matches each because they didn't comply with the FIFA Return to Football International Match Protocol.

Such an issue caused the two national football federations to be fined because of order and security violations. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) must pay 500,000 Swiss Francs and The Argentine Football Association (AFA), for its part, was fined 200,000 Swiss Francs. Both federations were also fined 50,000 Swiss Francs for the match abandonment.

The abandonment of the match was due to several deficiencies of the parties involved regarding their respective responsibilities, said FIFA on Monday.

Claudio 'Chiqui' Tapía, AFA president, said the association would appeal to FIFA's decision regarding the qualifier with Brazil.