Record of COVID-19 Cases Confirms Bolsonaro's Failure In Brazil

On Saturday, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga acknowledged that Brazil has not yet reached the peak of the Omicron wave.

Once again, the Jair Bolsonaro administration has failed to control the situation. This South American country set a new record: 1,308 deaths in less than 24 hours. The health crisis continues. Bed occupancy rates in intensive care units remain too high.

On Saturday, the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONNAS), which brings together the authorities of 27 states, confirmed 107,442 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of accumulated infections to 26.4 million.

The figures, however, may be even higher, due to the fact that Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, two of the most affected states by the pandemic, have been facing computer problems since Friday, which makes it difficult to collect data in real time.

Covid 19, casos e óbitos diários: evolução no Brasil, Estado de SP, capital e interior até 05/02/2022 https://t.co/AZdnQPXNTJ — Paulo Paixão (@PaixaoP7) February 6, 2022

The meme reads, "Evolution of COVID-19 cases and related deaths in both Brazil and the state of Sao Paulo's capital city and interior areas. Data as of Feb. 5."

Authorities also confirmed that health professionals detected five cases of BA.2, an Omicron sub-variant that could be more transmissible as it has some 40 different mutations in relation to the original strain. These cases were detected in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Santa Catarina.

Brazil has remained in second place in the global death toll practically since in 2020. This tragic circumstance has shown that "Bolsonaro's strategy has reached a limit," as O Globo highlighted on Sunday.

The pandemic figures worry the far-right, which seems unable to stop the victory of Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party candidate, in the October presidential elections. For this reason, Bolsonaro's political allies are trying to convince the anti-vax Brazilian President to get vaccinated, as reported by outlet Ultimo Segundo.