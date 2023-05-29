Brazil-Venezuela Relation Starts a New Era: President Maduro

"We will build a new road map that covers all areas and allows for a frank dialogue between governments," the Bolivarian leader asserted.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Brazilian President Lula da Silva held a meeting in Brasilia where they outlined some fundamental issues to strengthen economic and political relations between their countries.

"We fully experience the return of the Brazil-Venezuela relationship," Lula said during a joint press conference in which he stressed the need to reach agreements that benefit both peoples.

"Today, a new era in our countries' relations opens. We will build a new road map that covers all areas and allows for a frank dialogue between governments," Maduro pointed out.

After some first introductory statements, the Bolivarian leader held a dialogue with the press in which he stressed that Venezuela is diversifying its productive structure and moving towards the recovery of its economic growth.

"Venezuela is prepared to resume virtuous relations with Brazilian investors," Maduro asserted, stressing that "we have the doors open to return to the joint development era."

He then stressed that the world is going through a process of setting up a new international order, which forces South American countries to increase their reciprocal ties.

LULA to MADURO: "For me it was so absurd that people who defend democracy deny you as president of Venezuela, elected by the Venezuelan people... an absurdity." pic.twitter.com/f22dstf2s4 — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) May 29, 2023

"The new geopolitics is characterized by two elements: the unity of Our America and the role of the BRICS," he said, emphasizing that Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are becoming "great magnets for countries that want to cooperation."

Maduro also took the opportunity to express that his country does want to be part of the BRICS and "accompany the construction of the new world that is being born."

Regarding this aspiration, Lula da Silva affirmed that he supports Venezuela's entry into the BRICS. "We will soon meet to evaluate various integration requests," he added.

Referring to the presidential meeting to be held on Tuesday, Maduro announced that he will propose that the South American countries pronounce themselves in favor of the uprising of all the U.S. arbitrary sanctions against his country and other nations in the world.

"Where is 'the financial freedom' when Venezuela is prevented from having accounts in international banks? Where is 'the trade freedom' when Venezuela is prevented from carrying out international operations?," he said to highlight Washington's contradictory policies.