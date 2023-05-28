Venezuelan President Arrives in Brazil on Official Visit

The Venezuelan president will participate on May 30 in a meeting of South American presidents convened by Lula da Silva.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro arrived on Sunday in Brazil, on his first official visit during the administration of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Maduro's arrival in Brasilia constitutes one more step in the "reestablishment of bilateral and diplomatic relations" between the two South American countries, said state-run Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

The Venezuelan president will participate on May 30 in a meeting of South American presidents called by Lula da Silva. The presidents of at least ten South American nations are expected to attend the Summit next Tuesday.

Maduro was received by the secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Gisela Maria Figueiredo Padovan, and the ambassador of Caracas in Brasilia, Manuel Vicente Vadell.

Agradezco la cálida bienvenida con la que nos recibieron en Brasilia, capital de la República Federativa de Brasil. Estaremos desarrollando en las próximas horas una agenda diplomática que viene a reforzar la unión necesaria de los pueblos de nuestro continente. ¡Estén… pic.twitter.com/udFaR2J6yl — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 29, 2023

I thank you for the warm welcome we received in Brasilia, capital of the Federative Republic of Brazil. We will be developing in the coming hours a diplomatic agenda that will strengthen the necessary union of the peoples of our continent. Stay tuned!

The Venezuelan president had not visited Brazil since 2015, when he attended the inauguration of former president Dilma Rousseff for her second term.

Relations between Brazil and Venezuela deteriorated during the government of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022). With the inauguration of Lula Da Silva, the relationship between the two countries has been recomposing step by step.

Last Friday, the foreign ministers of Brazil, Mauro Vieira, and Venezuela, Yvan Gil, held a meeting via telephone, in which they discussed "priority issues of the bilateral agenda, at a time of resumption of relations between the two countries."

The Brazilian president received last week the credentials of the new Venezuelan ambassador in Brasilia, Manuel Vadell. In this regard, the Venezuelan President spoke of "a new starting point for the consolidation of the union between both brotherly peoples."