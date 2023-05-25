Venezuela Takes Preventive Measures for the Rainy Season

Previously, the Environmental Ministry identified 394 impact zones in Caracas, where 24,533 homes and 36,089 families remain exposed to climate-induced risk situations.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that his administration is taking preventive measures to attend to any contingency in the rainy season, during which the passage of 65 tropical waves is expected from May to November.

The Bolivarian leader remains in permanent contact with governors, mayors, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Civil Protection (PC) and firefighters.

Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos confirmed the activation of the "National Risk Management Plan," which is being executed in coordination with the highest national and subnational authorities.

On May 12, the Maduro administration also activated a "Climate Crisis and Risk Management Plan" to prevent tragedies specifically in Caracas, where rain gauges have been installed in about twenty community weather stations.

��️ #INAMEHInforma ⛈️



Venezuela amanece con nubosidad convectiva, asociada a lluvias o chubascos y descargas eléctricas (destellos azules) #25May pic.twitter.com/3W4Fymjcrz — El Notipin (@ElNotipin) May 25, 2023

The tweet reads, "On May 25, Venezuela wakes up with convective cloudiness, associated with rain or showers and electrical discharges (blue flashes)."

Previously, the Environmental Ministry identified 394 impact zones in Caracas, where 24,533 homes and 36,089 families remain exposed to climate-induced risk situations.

In 2022, Venezuela suffered a strong rainy season, which affected some 14,000 homes and killed 94 citizens.

"People who live exposed in vulnerable areas, near streams or bodies of water, should remain attentive to what the authorities say," recommended Juan Arevalo, a hydrometeorological engineer at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV).