Brazil Update: 'Democracy Will Win': Lula da Silva

"The Brazilian people will vote for a project through which democracy will win," the Workers' Party leader said.

On Sunday, some 156.4 million Brazilians are summoned to polling stations to elect their next president in the second round between the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and the Workers' Party candidate Lula da Silva. Voting will take place in 5,570 Brazilian cities and in 181 locations abroad. Below are the main events as they happen.

10:00 am: Democracy will win: Lula da Silva. The presidential candidate of the Workers' Party voted early on the outskirts of Sao Paulo.

"I am convinced that the Brazilian people will vote for a project through which democracy will win," he said, asking citizens to turn out to vote in peace to ensure that the day passes without incident.

"Today is likely my life's most important day and I think it is a very important day for the Brazilian people because today they are defining the model of Brazil they want, the model of life they want," Lula stressed.



A cada evento que fizemos, cada ato e caminhada, vimos a esperança no olho das pessoas. Chegamos até aqui do lado da verdade e com a fé de que nosso país pode viver dias melhores. Amanhã, vote 13. Por amor pelo Brasil. #BrasilDaEsperança



��: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/YM0Xd6CcbS — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) October 30, 2022

The tweet reads, "In every event and walk we did, we saw hope in people's eyes. We came here on the side of truth and with the faith that our country can see better days. Tomorrow, vote 13. For love towards Brazil."

Lula arrived at the electoral precinct surrounded by people who acclaimed him. He was accompanied by his wife Rosangela Silva, Vice-Presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin, Workers' Party President Gleisi Hoffmann, and environmental activist Marina Silva.

Previously, the Workers' leader criticized a violent episode involving a right-wing former lawmaker Carla Zambelli, who threatened black journalist Luan Araujo with a weapon in Sao Paulo on Saturday.

"That is the Brazil we do not want. We are fighting to live in a civilized country, where people respect each other, a country where a lawmaker does not carry a weapon and run after a citizen," Lula pointed out, adding that "it was a grotesque scene in a day when people could not carry weapons."