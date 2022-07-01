Brazil: June Sees 15-Year Fire Record in Amazon

In June, the Brazilian Amazon recorded the highest number of fires in 15 years, according to the National Institute for Space Research and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The two agencies jointly released data Friday showing that in June of this year, there have been 2 562 fire outbreaks in the biome.

According to the agencies, in June 2007, there were 3 519 fires. Since then, fire outbreaks have been consistently below 2 000.

However, in 2019, the first year under Jair Bolsonaro's presidency, there was a gradual increase in such events.

Arson in the Amazon region directly relates to deforestation. Once the dry season arrives, which runs from May to September, the vegetation cut down in the previous months is burned.

The Amazon registered 2,562 fire outbreaks in June, the worst result in 15 years. According to the Space Research Institute, it is the third year in a row with an increase in forest fires. During the first semester, the accumulated is 7.5 thousand fire points, an increase of 18%.

The trend, given historical data, indicates an increase in the number of fire points in the rainforest during July and August.

State satellites have recorded a total of 7 500 fire points during the first six months of the year. This figure represents an 18 percent increase over 2021.