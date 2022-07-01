    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Brazil

Brazil: June Sees 15-Year Fire Record in Amazon

  • In June of this year, there were 2 562 fire outbreaks in the Brazilian Amazon. Jul. 1, 2022.

    In June of this year, there were 2 562 fire outbreaks in the Brazilian Amazon. Jul. 1, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@MidiaNINJA

Published 1 July 2022 (2 hours 26 minutes ago)
Opinion

In June, the Brazilian Amazon recorded the highest number of fires in 15 years, according to the National Institute for Space Research and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The two agencies jointly released data Friday showing that in June of this year, there have been 2 562 fire outbreaks in the biome. 

RELATED: 
Brazil Reports a Drop in Unemployment in 2022 

According to the agencies, in June 2007, there were 3 519 fires. Since then, fire outbreaks have been consistently below 2 000. 

However, in 2019, the first year under Jair Bolsonaro's presidency, there was a gradual increase in such events.  

Arson in the Amazon region directly relates to deforestation. Once the dry season arrives, which runs from May to September, the vegetation cut down in the previous months is burned.

The Amazon registered 2,562 fire outbreaks in June, the worst result in 15 years. According to the Space Research Institute, it is the third year in a row with an increase in forest fires. During the first semester, the accumulated is 7.5 thousand fire points, an increase of 18%.

The trend, given historical data, indicates an increase in the number of fire points in the rainforest during July and August.

State satellites have recorded a total of 7 500 fire points during the first six months of the year. This figure represents an 18 percent increase over 2021.

Tags

Brazil Amazonia Fire Outbreaks

Sputnik
by teleSUR/gsd-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.