Brazil: STF Again Postpones Indigenous Land Demarcation Trial

The trial resumed today after having been postponed since September 2021.

The Supreme Federal Court (STF) on Wednesday postponed a decisive trial for indigenous peoples and the demarcation of their ancestral territories, shortly after it resumed.

Judge André Mendonça asked for more time to analyze the trial that began in 2021. According to STF rulings, the process was postponed for 90 days.

The vote will decide whether the "timeframe" thesis is valid, which only recognizes as indigenous territories those that were occupied by them when the Constitution was enacted, in 1988.

The trial resumed today after having been postponed since September 2021. So far only three of the 11 magistrates have voted (two votes against and one in favor). On Wednesday, only Justice Alexandre de Moraes voted against it.

Should the "timeframe" criterion be approved, people who cannot prove that they have occupied their territories since before that date could be expelled.

This week, the eyes of the world are looking to Brazil. The Federal Supreme Court is voting on a bill that could change the fate for all land demarcation in the country. Join us to learn more about what this discussion is and why it concerns the entire planet|9:00 (BR) 14:00 (EU) pic.twitter.com/qzPD84ZED2 — If Not Us Then Who (@IfNotUs_ThenWho) June 7, 2023

Meanwhile, members of indigenous communities from all over Brazil decided to camp in the capital at the beginning of this week to accompany the trial.

The indigenous people seek to sensitize the judges to vote against the timeframe. Protests have been registered in eight states. Authorities said that during the day, there were road blockades by indigenous people in at least three states.

Last week, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill validating this timeframe. The text must still be voted on in the Senate.