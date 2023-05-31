Brazil: Former President Collor De Mello Convicted For Corruption

The case is related to contracts between a construction company and a former subsidiary of the semi-public oil company Petrobras.

Former Brazilian President Fernando Collor de Mello (1990-1992) was sentenced Wednesday by the Supreme Federal Court to eight years and ten months in prison for corruption and money laundering.

Brazil's highest court decided last week by eight votes to two to convict former president and former senator for the state of Alagoas (2007-2022) Collor de Mello, but failed to specify what the sentence would be.

The case is linked to fraudulent contracts between a construction company, DVBR (Derivados do Brasil), and a former subsidiary of the semi-public oil company Petrobras, BR Distribuidora.

The investigating judge of the case, Edson Fachin, proposed that Collor de Mello be sentenced to 33 years in prison, but as the others opted for lesser sentences, an average was reached.

The former president was sentenced for a 2013 case investigated by the "Lava Jato" operation. Judges determined that there were bribes for about 20 million reais (about 3.9 million dollars).

The case also involves businessmen Luis Pereira Duarte de Amorim and Pedro Paulo Bergamaschi de Leoni Ramos, who were sentenced to three years and four years, and one month, respectively.

Collor de Mello ran in last year's elections as Bolsonaro's candidate for governor of the state of Alagoas and came in third place. He resigned from the Presidency of Brazil in 1992, in the midst of an impeachment trial on charges of corruption and financial fraud against him.